The 10 best films and shows coming to Netflix UK in August 2018

As the summer draws to a close, Netflix begins to roll out a whole new set of original content and classic films to see viewers through the autumn months. Here are our ten best picks for what to watch this August
Film: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (from August 1)
Dir: Ken Hughes Cast: Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Lionel Jeffries Cert: U Time: 145 mins Year 1968
In a nutshell: Roald Dahl co-wrote the screenplay for this classic musical fantasy loosely based on a children's book by Ian Fleming, but Dick Van Dyke's eccentric 1900s inventor and his revolutionary flying car never quite get out of second gear. Still, the mixture of cute and weird sometimes pays off, and Robert Helpmann's Child Catcher is truly the stuff of nightmares.
Film: Like Father (from August 3)
Dir: Lauren Miller Rogen Cast: Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Rogen Cert: 15 Time: 103 mins Year: 2018
In a nutshell: This directorial debut for Lauren Miller stars Kristen Bell as a young workaholic executive who is jilted at the altar and ends up having to go on her honeymoon with her estranged, equally workaholic father Kelsey Grammar. The unexpected trip turns into a bonding session for the pair and teaches them more about family and life than they could have ever expected. Miller’s husband, Seth Rogan, also stars.
Film: Loving Vincent (from August 5)
Dir: Hugh Welchman and Dorota Kobiela Cast: (Voices) Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan, Aidan Turner Cert: 15 Time: 95 mins Year: 2017
In a nutshell: This Vincent Van Gogh biography by directors British animator Hugh Welchman and his wife Dorota Kobiela, a Polish-born artist, was oil-painted, in a process that took six years, and 125 artists to paint the film’s 65,000 individual frames, inspired in each sequence by specific van Gogh paintings.
Footage was shot of the cast playing out scenes on rudimentary sets, then this was projected on to canvases, frame by frame, and painted over. The visual effect is overwhelming, a luxurious immersion in the palette and environment of a celebrated artist. The novelty of seeing Saoirse Ronan and Aidan Turner’s faces converted into moving-image portraits makes this film a must-see.
TV: Better Call Saul, series four (from August 7)
Creators: Vince Giligan, Peter Gould Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Cert: 15 Series: 1-3 (2015-2017)
In a nutshell: The Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, returns for its fourth series. The death of Chuck (Michael McKean) in series three works to catalyse the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) into Saul Goodman. But his further steps into the criminal world could jeopardise his career as a lawyer and his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn). Elsewhere, Gus Fring's business is made volatile by Hector's demise, which throws the cartel into chaos and ruins the plans of Gus and Nacho, leaving both forced to make serious changes.
TV: Insatiable, series one (from August 10)
Creator: Lauren Gussis Cast: Dallas Roberts, Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano Cert: 15
In a nutshell: The trailer for this series has proved highly contentious, having sparked a petition (now signed by over 200,000 people) to have the show cancelled before it even airs, on the grounds that it encourages "fat-shaming".
It follows a teenager called Patty (Debby Ryan in a fat suit), who is bullied and ostracised because of her weight. However, the character goes on to lose a substantial amount of weight over the summer holidays when she is punched in the face and has her jaw wired shut. Returning to school with a much slimmer frame, Patty exacts her revenge on those who formerly bullied her by entering various beauty pageants.
Netflix have defended the show, arguing that "criticism [of fat-shaming] is embedded within the show itself", which is a comedic satire. Viewers will be able to make their own judgement on the series when it hits screens on August 10.
TV: Disenchantment, series one (from August 17)
Creator: Matt Groening Cast: Abbi Jackson, Nat Faxon, Eric Andre Cert: TBA
In a nutshell: Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening takes a dip into the world of streaming as he launches a new 10-episode adult animated comedy. Disenchantment follows the young, heavy-drinking Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her demon Luci as they encounter ogres, trolls and other fantasy monsters in a quest to save the crumbling kingdom of Dreamland.
Film: To All the Boys I've Loved Before (from August 17)
Dir: Susan Johnson Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish Cert: 12 Time: 99 mins Year: 2018
In a nutshell: Netflix continues its swell in teen offerings with this new romcom adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. Lara Jean Song Covey is a 16-year-old girl who writes love letters to all her past crushes and keeps them hidden in a trinket box her late mother left her.
One day, the letters are mysteriously sent out to all five of her crushes and she is forced to confront them one by one. Fans of The Kissing Booth should make sure to give this teenage romance a go.
TV: Follow This, series one (from August 23)
Creator: BuzzFeed Cast: N/A Cert: 15
In a nutshell: This new documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of pop-culture site BuzzFeed, exploring the personalities and processes of the diverse editorial team. Each 20-minute episode will focus on a new topic and setting, "ranging from quirky internet crazes to safe injection spaces for opioid users."
TV: The Innocents, series one (from August 24)
Creators: Hania Elkington, Simon Duric Cast: Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott, Guy Pearce Cert: N/A
In a nutshell: This British supernatural thriller follows teenagers Harry (Percelle Ascott) and June (Sorcha Groundsell) as they run away from their repressive families to be together, but find their plans derailed by the discovery that June has the power to shape-shift.
When a mysterious professor comes forward to tell June that she is not alone in having such powers, the pair are thrown into chaos, as they're forced to confront whether they stick to their innocent plans or accept that their lives have changed forever.
TV: Ozark, series two (from August 31)
Creators: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams Cast: Jason Bateman, Sofia Hublitz, Laura Linney Cert: 18 Series: 1 (2017)
In a nutshell: Last year, this criminal thriller became a sleeper hit for the streaming service and went on to garner rave reviews. The series continues as crooked accountant Marty Bryde (Bateman) and his family continue to navigate the dangerous world of the cartels. A ruthless attorney, Helen Pierce, swoops in and sends tremors through the Bryde's attempts at a peaceful life.
With the fear of potential danger growing from their relationship with the Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, the stakes are even higher than before.