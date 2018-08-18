The 10 best films and shows coming to Netflix UK in August 2018

As the summer draws to a close, Netflix begins to roll out a whole new set of original content and classic films to see viewers through the autumn months. Here are our ten best picks for what to watch this August

Film: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (from August 1)

Dir: Ken Hughes Cast: Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Lionel Jeffries Cert: U Time: 145 mins Year 1968

In a nutshell: Roald Dahl co-wrote the screenplay for this classic musical fantasy loosely based on a children's book by Ian Fleming, but Dick Van Dyke's eccentric 1900s inventor and his revolutionary flying car never quite get out of second gear. Still, the mixture of cute and weird sometimes pays off, and Robert Helpmann's Child Catcher is truly the stuff of nightmares.

Film: Like Father (from August 3)

Dir: Lauren Miller Rogen Cast: Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Rogen Cert: 15 Time: 103 mins Year: 2018

In a nutshell: This directorial debut for Lauren Miller stars Kristen Bell as a young workaholic executive who is jilted at the altar and ends up having to go on her honeymoon with her estranged, equally workaholic father Kelsey Grammar. The unexpected trip turns into a bonding session for the pair and teaches them more about family and life than they could have ever expected. Miller’s husband, Seth Rogan, also stars.

Film: Loving Vincent (from August 5)

Dir: Hugh Welchman and Dorota Kobiela Cast: (Voices) Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan, Aidan Turner Cert: 15 Time: 95 mins Year: 2017

In a nutshell: This Vincent Van Gogh biography by directors British animator Hugh Welchman and his wife Dorota Kobiela, a Polish-born artist, was oil-painted, in a process that took six years, and 125 artists to paint the film’s 65,000 individual frames, inspired in each sequence by specific van Gogh paintings.

Footage was shot of the cast playing out scenes on rudimentary sets, then this was projected on to canvases, frame by frame, and painted over. The visual effect is overwhelming, a luxurious immersion in the palette and environment of a celebrated artist. The novelty of seeing Saoirse Ronan and Aidan Turner’s faces converted into moving-image portraits makes this film a must-see.

