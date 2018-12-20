1 / 10

10. Halloween

Re-launching an iconic franchise isn’t an easy task, but Blumhouse’s magic touch led to one of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful horror films of the year. They did it by both respecting the past (bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis) and ignoring it, changing the canon so you only needed to have seen the first film to know what’s going on. It’s not perfect, but it’s still more than worthy of a spot on our top 10.

10 best horror films of 2018 - from 'Halloween' to 'A Quiet Place'

Sam Ashurst
Contributor

It’s been a stunning year for horror movies, with a wide-range of high-class shockers jostling for a place in our top 10 of 2018.

With the competition more intense than a James Wan jump-scare, we’ve finally narrowed down the very best ten of a very good year.

Click through the gallery for our selections, but brace yourself for some nasty surprises…

Read more
 ‘Cam’ writer reveals prejudice making debut movie as a former sex worker 
What happens to your brain when you watch a horror film
Who’s the deadliest horror movie icon?