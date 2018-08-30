The 10 biggest technical blunders in Top Gun

From Digital Spy

Top Gun is officially returning, with Tom Cruise revealing in May that Maverick had begun filming.

The original movie, released 32 years ago, remains a stone-cold pop-culture classic, and if you ask military aviators who signed up for flight school after 1986 why they did it, chances are they'll list the movie as one of the reasons.

"Paramount had a huge challenge when they decided to make Top Gun," Commander Ward Carroll, USN (Ret) tells Digital Spy. "Real-life air-to-air combat doesn't lend itself to the silver screen in that it's super technical, very chaotic and generally takes place at ranges that would prevent two jets from being in the frame at the same time.

"So, of course, writers Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr and the late, great director Tony Scott had to take some liberties to make the dynamic world of fighter aviation into something that might entertain moviegoers."

Carroll was an F-14 Tomcat RIO (Radar Intercept Officer) – that's what Goose was – for 15 years during the '80s and '90s aboard various aircraft carriers, and has over 2,800 flight hours. He identified the biggest technical blunders in the movie that would have had the cast and crew court-martialled quicker than you can say, "Ghost Rider requesting a flyby."

1. (Not so) hot under the collar

Not only is the CATCC controller sweating at the beginning of the movie (those spaces on the ship are usually freezing cold to protect the electronics) but Maverick and Goose are sweating in the cockpit, which they'd only do if the pilot had the environment control system (ECS) jacked up uncomfortably high and the RIO didn't bitch at him to turn it down.

2. Radiation radar

The RIO's radar presentation shows a 360-degree plan position indicator (PPI) display. F-14 Tomcat's radar only sweeps 65 degrees either side of the nose. A radar that pointed back at the pilot and RIO would be a huge radiation hazard, to put it mildly.

3. Air head

