10 brilliant but underrated 90s movies

This week sees the release of the 1990s-set Captain Marvel. The film makes the absolute most of its period setting, with gags about CD-Roms, Blockbuster Video, and dial-up internet all present and correct. There was a lot going on in cinemas in the 90s too – Aliens! Dinosaurs! Loads of Arnie movies! – so much so you’d be forgiven for missing out on some of the less spectacular movies.

These 10 films might not have set the world on fire – hell, some of them straight-up belly-flopped – but time has been kind to these underrated 90s classics.

Demolition Man (1993)

Credit: Rex Features More

Fittingly, for a movie about a cryogenically frozen cop thawed out in a future with which he’s hopelessly out of step, Demolition Man itself feels like a relic – an ancient artefact from a bygone age. The movie, one of Stallone’s last decent action outings before Judge Dredd sentenced him to career jail, was released in the nineties sweet spot: before cheap CG made action sequences easy, but just before the decline in the public’s desire for old-school, high-octane action.

Read more: 42 films to see before you die

This was an era where, if you wanted to blow up a building, you had to blow it up for real. Demolition Man is also one of the smartest of Sly’s ‘dumb’ movies, with an irresistible high-concept pitch – cro-magnon cop joins namby-pampy future police force – to go with its belt-and-braces action. Still a total blast.

The Game (1997)

Credit: Rex Features More

Think Fincher, think the 90s, you think Alien 3, you think Se7en, you think Fight Club. Nobody has posters of The Game on their wall, or quotes from The Game on their Facebook page. It is undoubtedly one of David Fincher’s less famous efforts, but compared to every other psychological thriller out there, The Game is set and match ahead of the competition. The whole labyrinthine mess is built on a tangled logic, where the truth is a lie: are the horrible events happening to Michael Douglas’ rich playboy all part of the ‘Consumer Recreation Service’ he’s been signed up to, or is he finally reaping what he sowed? To Fincher’s credit, what could have been a binary affair keeps you guessing until the very end with a series of impressive curveballs and dead ends. Secret Cinema organisers, look no further for your next live cinematic event. The Game is on…

Cube (1997)

Credit: Rex Features More

How has this not been rebooted yet? Cube is a devilishly simple but fiendishly complex action-horror-puzzle movie, with a videogame-like structure, a fantastic conundrum at its core and the constant promise of gore behind each door. The set-up is simple: six strangers wake up in a large cube, with each wall and surface containing a door to another cubed-room with six more doors. Occasionally, a room will contain a deadly trap: lasers or spikes or guillotines.

Story continues