10 Facts About ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Film as the Book Turns 20

It’s been nearly 20 years since J.K. Rowling’s magical novel “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit U.S. bookshelves on Sept. 1, 1998, and since then, Rowling’s story of the boy who lived has inspired a film franchise, touring exhibits, concerts, and amusement parks.

But the first reimagining of the Wizarding World came in the form of Chris Columbus’ 2001 film, named after and based on the first book in the series. The rest is public history. Young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint shot to superstardom as Gryffindor’s golden trio, instilling hope in the hearts of muggle children everywhere waiting for their acceptance letters to Hogwarts.

In celebration of the “Sorcerer’s Stone’s” 20th American anniversary, Variety compiled 10 behind-the-scenes nuggets as golden as a snitch on the Quidditch pitch.

Radcliffe didn’t seek out the role of Harry

While thousands of kids auditioned for the coveted role of Harry, Daniel Radcliffe went on a trip to the theater with his father. Serendipitously, “Sorcerer’s Stone” producer David Heyman and screenwriter Steve Kloves happened to be sitting in the row in front of the Radcliffes when the young boy with dark hair caught Heyman’s eye. “This person had this quality, this old soul,” Heyman recalled in an on-set interview. “I realized that this boy had something very special — had the quality we were looking for.”

But Grint certainly fought for Ron

Like many young readers, Grint was enamored with the Wizarding World. Though his acting resume only included a school play, he wanted the role of Ron the minute he saw the open casting call, so he submitted a video to the casting directors with three key components: an impersonation of his female drama teacher, plus a rap and speech about why he would be the perfect Ron. In the end, Grint’s determination paid off, he divulged on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

Rosie O’Donnell begged Columbus to play Mrs. Weasley

Grint wasn’t the only person on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” who had his eyes set on a member of the Weasley family. During her interview with the young cast, O’Donnell revealed that she called Columbus begging to play Ron’s mother, Molly. Though O’Donnell joked that she offered to take the role for free, Columbus’ strict British-actors-only policy made her ineligible for the part, which eventually went to Julie Walters. “If we want to make this movie the way it should be made, it has to be an all-British cast,” Columbus recalled thinking in an interview with Katie Couric.

Production designers built the Great Hall from scratch

Though much of Hogwarts was constructed with plaster, the Great Hall really is as majestic as it appears onscreen. The “Sorcerer’s Stone” production designers modeled the Potter films’ signature set after the dining hall of Christ Church College in Oxford, complete with the same massive physical dimensions and York stone flooring, according to the special features on the extended edition of the first film.

The filmmakers did try to give Harry his mother’s eyes

