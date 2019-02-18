10 infamous Oscar losers who couldn't hide their disappointment

With the Academy Awards speeding our way, it’s time to face facts for this year’s hopeful nominees: for every one little golden man, there are four empty pairs of hands.

You see, acting is all about pretending to be something you’re not. Like, for instance, being “happy just to have been nominated”. But come on Hollywood! We don’t buy that humble runner-up guff… of course you want to win. You’re just not supposed to show it.

So, with the help of celebrity body language expert Judi James, author of ‘The Body Language Bible’ and a veteran ‘Big Brother’ commentator, we translate the most awkward loser reactions in Oscar history.

What were they really thinking when the other guy’s name was read out?

Bill Murray (Lost In Translation) loses to Sean Penn – Best Actor 2003

Bill Murray taking his loss on the chin. (Oscars) More

After years of playing the fool, Lost In Translation was Bill Murray’s Oscar-worthy arrival on the serious stage. He scooped a Golden Globe and bagged an Independent Spirit Award – it seemed too good to be true for Bill. And sadly, it was. Sean Penn deserved the gong, but you can’t help feel a little sorry for the Ghostbusters star, struggling to hide behind his own brand of nonchalance.

“Bill built his response into a plateau of what looked like indifference by listening to the nominations wearing the expression of a man who has better places to be. When he found out he’d lost he just held that look of vague boredom firmly in place as though not getting the Oscar was a matter of complete indifference,” says Judi.

“The bird-pecking nods implied he knew what was going to happen all along. The best way to hold onto your dignity is to imply you were right about who was going to win. A display of cool machismo for the cameras.”

Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) loses to Kim Basinger – Best Supporting Actress 1997

Minnie Driver had a unique response to losing out. (Oscars) More

Want a lesson in how to definitely not look like you really wanted that Oscar? See Minnie Driver. The Brit actress’s turn in Good Will Hunting was worth a nod at least, but when Kim Basinger intercepted the award for L.A. Confidential, Minnie dealt with her shock by smearing it in overkill. It just looked sarcastic.

Story continues