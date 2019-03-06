From Digital Spy

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets bigger by the day, the superfranchise is branching out into the cosmos. We already know Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has some pretty impressive powers – thanks Samuel L Jackson – but even she’s small fry compared to some of the universe’s other big names. We've already explored villains who might feature in Phase 4 – now let's get into the power politics.

Josh Brolin’s Thanos is (currently) the most powerful character out there, but expect that to change pretty soon. When you look at it, Thanos is effectively a big Homer Simpson with some glowing costume jewellery.

Take away the Infinity Gauntlet and the Mad Titan isn’t really that powerful at all. So, who could replace the balding brute and become the most powerful character in the MCU?

Here are 10 Marvel characters more powerful than Thanos who we haven't seen in the MCU (yet).

1. Eternity

Up there with his 'siblings', Oblivion, Infinity and Death, Eternity is a supreme being who outshines the rest of the family. With a name like Eternity, you might have guessed he’s been around since before time even existed. Taking on the tough job of leading the Cosmic Powers of the Marvel Universe, Eternity is a near-omnipotent entity who means business.

Whiles some might argue Death is more powerful, let’s also remember that Eternity easily defeated her. Representing the universe itself, Eternity controls all time and reality – effectively being two of Thanos' Infinity Stones at once.

2. Kronos

Like Thanos, Kronos was a Titan in his younger years. These days, he lurks in the cosmos between the space-time continuum. Often appearing as a giant humanoid so “lesser beings” can perceive him, Kronos atomised his own body during a catastrophic experiment gone wrong.

Ironically, losing his physical form only made him stronger.

As well as being the grandfather of Thanos, Kronos notably created Drax the Destroyer to try and take out his wayward grandson. Kronos' intelligence outranks pretty much everyone, which comes in handy when he makes things happen simply by willing them into reality.

If you need someone to kick Thanos into shape, his grandpa could be the perfect choice.

3. Cyttorak

