As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets bigger by the day, the superfranchise is branching out into the cosmos. We already know Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has some pretty impressive powers – thanks Samuel L Jackson – but even she’s small fry compared to some of the universe’s other big names. We've already explored villains who might feature in Phase 4 – now let's get into the power politics.
Josh Brolin’s Thanos is (currently) the most powerful character out there, but expect that to change pretty soon. When you look at it, Thanos is effectively a big Homer Simpson with some glowing costume jewellery.
Take away the Infinity Gauntlet and the Mad Titan isn’t really that powerful at all. So, who could replace the balding brute and become the most powerful character in the MCU?
Here are 10 Marvel characters more powerful than Thanos who we haven't seen in the MCU (yet).
1. Eternity
Up there with his 'siblings', Oblivion, Infinity and Death, Eternity is a supreme being who outshines the rest of the family. With a name like Eternity, you might have guessed he’s been around since before time even existed. Taking on the tough job of leading the Cosmic Powers of the Marvel Universe, Eternity is a near-omnipotent entity who means business.
Whiles some might argue Death is more powerful, let’s also remember that Eternity easily defeated her. Representing the universe itself, Eternity controls all time and reality – effectively being two of Thanos' Infinity Stones at once.
2. Kronos
Like Thanos, Kronos was a Titan in his younger years. These days, he lurks in the cosmos between the space-time continuum. Often appearing as a giant humanoid so “lesser beings” can perceive him, Kronos atomised his own body during a catastrophic experiment gone wrong.
Ironically, losing his physical form only made him stronger.
As well as being the grandfather of Thanos, Kronos notably created Drax the Destroyer to try and take out his wayward grandson. Kronos' intelligence outranks pretty much everyone, which comes in handy when he makes things happen simply by willing them into reality.
If you need someone to kick Thanos into shape, his grandpa could be the perfect choice.
3. Cyttorak
The monster known as Cyttorak is a force to be reckoned with considering he is both a god and a demon. Originally worshipped on Earth, Cyttorak was then banished to the Crimson Cosmos. While there, the beetle-esque villain crafted some of the Marvel universe's most powerful items.
As well as providing Doctor Strange with the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak, the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak is what gives X-men villain Juggernaut his power. Even Odin and Zeus have been powerless to stop the rampaging Cyttorak. Given Cyttorak’s ties to Doctor Strange and the possible integration of Juggernaut into the MCU, he’s surely on Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s radar somewhere.
4. Onslaught
With Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr being two of the biggest names in the world of the X-Men and beyond, imagine what would happen if both their personalities were combined into one entity... Enter Onslaught.
When Professor X used his powers to knock Magneto into a coma, the metal-bending mutant’s dark psyche fused with Xavier's and became a separate force of its own.
Should you doubt Onslaught’s powers, it's important to note that several members of the Avengers and Fantastic Four had to sacrifice themselves (albeit temporarily) to defeat him.
Even when he was confined to the Negative Zone, Onslaught managed to pull himself back into our universe. As more than just a villain of the X-Men, Onslaught could be a great foe to unite Xavier's gifted youngsters and the Avengers.
5. Amatsu-Mikaboshi
If the MCU is looking for more of that signature diversity, Phase 4 or the franchise's future plans could bring Amatsu-Mikaboshi to life. Adapted from Japanese mythology, Amatsu-Mikaboshi is pure nightmare fuel with his Venom-esque appearance.
Going under the moniker of the Japanese god of evil, Amatsu-Mikaboshi has also earned the name of the Chaos King. Often butting heads with Thor, Amatsu-Mikaboshi could potentially take on the God of Thunder and his impressive arsenal of Asgardian weapons with his Grasscutter sword.
6. Galactus
You might have heard the name Galactus by now. The first villain to unite the Marvel heroes against a common foe in the comics, Galactus is known for his power to consume planets and that ridiculous purple helmet.
Since the early days of the MCU, fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for even a hint of Galactus. Although some think they spotted him in Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn assured us he’s not been found... yet.
Commonly associated with the Fantastic Four, Galactus would be a likely candidate to take on Reed Richards and his team, then rule over the MCU as the next big bad after Thanos. Feige has already said how Galactus is one of his favourite Marvel baddies and how he can’t wait to bring him to life. Look out for Galactus once Disney finally settles on those Fox rights.
7. The Beyonder
Fans of Spiderman: The Animated Series will remember how the Beyonder was instrumental in the 'Secret Wars' storyline. In the comics it was much of the same as the omnipotent being picked the best and the brightest Marvel characters and pitched them against each other on the planet Battleworld.
During his comic-book history, the Beyonder has seen nearly everyone bow to him at some point. As well as taking on Eternity, Infinity, Death, and Oblivion, the Beyonder has also seen Galactus and even the Living Tribunal (more on this later) tremble in his presence. With the ability to morph reality into whatever he feels like, the Beyonder is much more than a guy in some silver spandex sporting an outdated haircut.
8. Molecule Man
Often compared to the Beyonder in terms of power, Molecule Man is thankfully a lot stronger than his B-list name. Molecule Man’s impressive skill set means he can transform any matter into anything else. Imagine taking a nice deep lungful of air and it turning into glass.
As well as being a living bomb ready to destroy the Multiverse if he dies, Molecule Man has done some pretty cool stuff. His CV includes the honour of being the guy who disintegrated Captain America’s shield, destroyed Thor’s hammer, ripped apart Iron Man’s armour, and turned the Silver Surfer’s board to nothing. Not too shabby eh?
9. The Living Tribunal
The physical embodiment of the whole Marvel Multiverse, the Living Tribunal has existed for as long as time itself. Even with the might of the Infinity Gauntlet behind him, Thanos has refused to take on the Living Tribunal because he fears he would lose.
Basically a giant judge, the Living Tribunal stopped Eternity from killing Thanos and even decreed that the Infinity Stones should no longer be used together. Sure, it may look a bit like a knock-off Oscar, but that doesn’t mean the Living Tribunal should be scoffed at. That being said, even the Beyonder and Living Tribunal have to answer to someone...
10. One-Above-All
When it comes down to it, the No.1 spot for Marvel’s most powerful character has to go to One-Above-All. Responsible for creating the whole Marvel Multiverse, the One-Above-All uses its omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence to lord it over everyone else.
The One-Above-All is the closest to a depiction of God as Marvel is ever going to have, which is ironic considering the One-Above-All is reportedly a comic-book representation of creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
With the pair being held as gods in their own right, it makes sense that the One-Above-All is pretty big news in Marvel circles. It might be hard to imagine how/why the One-Above-All would enter the MCU but knowing Feige, he’ll find a way to honour Lee and Kirby’s legacies.
