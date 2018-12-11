The 10 most searched for pop culture characters of 2018

Creating a character with true impact is rare, which is why this list gives such a good insight into what kinds of things people want and expect from their fictional creations. It seems the answer is anthropomorphised creatures and people with amazing powers.

The Yahoo Year in Review Methodology

To develop the Yahoo Year in Review, our editors analyse Yahoo Search queries based on a number of factors, including absolute volume and growth from previous periods, to see which themes and trends bubble to the surface. Individuals and their Search queries always remain anonymous. This list is constructed without navigational searches – i.e. searches where the intention is clearly purely to navigate to a site rather than to discover information.

