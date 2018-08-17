10 stars you forgot were on American Horror Story

From Digital Spy





It's that time of year again, as audiences patiently wait for another alarming anthology from American Horror Story. In the words of RuPaul's Drag Race, "Mother has arrived" as screen royalty Jessica Lange returns to the Murder House/Coven crossover. Heading back to 2011 and the very first season of the show, Ryan Murphy's casting coup will see Lange back as Constance Langdon for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

While Lange's comeback heralds an inevitable duelling of the divas as she surely faces off against Joan Collins' character. American Horror Story: Apocalypse is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons that Murphy has given to his fans. However, for every Lange, Bassett, and Bates, there have been those who have flown under the radar.

With that in mind, here are 10 stars you completely forgot were on American Horror Story.

1. Kate Mara – Murder House

The whiny and manipulative Hayden McClaine became a thorn in Ben Harmon's side when his past caught up with him in Murder House. One of the earliest victims of American Horror Story's freshman year, Kate Mara played the scorned woman and eventual ghost of the Harmon house of horrors.

As Mara's gateway role to the likes of Zoe Barnes on House of Cards, should American Horror Story also take the blame for her maligned turn as Sue Storm in Josh Trank's Fan4stic?

2. Ian McShane – Asylum

One of the darker American Horror Story entries was season 2's Asylum. With Lange turning in a terrific performance as Sister Jude, the cast was bolstered by newcomers like Babe's James Cromwell and Shakespeare in Love's Joseph Fiennes.

When Asylum headed into its second half, Deadwood's Ian McShane cameoed as seedy Santa Leigh Emerson. Escaping from his time at Briarcliff, Emerson continued his murderous rampage and added seven nuns to his killing spree. Thankfully, McShane seemed to enjoy his role a little more than his stint on Game of Thrones.

3. Naomi Campbell – Hotel

