10 stars you forgot were on American Horror Story

It's that time of year again, as audiences patiently wait for another alarming anthology from American Horror Story. In the words of RuPaul's Drag Race, "Mother has arrived" as screen royalty Jessica Lange returns to the Murder House/Coven crossover. Heading back to 2011 and the very first season of the show, Ryan Murphy's casting coup will see Lange back as Constance Langdon for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
While Lange's comeback heralds an inevitable duelling of the divas as she surely faces off against Joan Collins' character. American Horror Story: Apocalypse is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons that Murphy has given to his fans. However, for every Lange, Bassett, and Bates, there have been those who have flown under the radar.
With that in mind, here are 10 stars you completely forgot were on American Horror Story.
1. Kate Mara – Murder House
The whiny and manipulative Hayden McClaine became a thorn in Ben Harmon's side when his past caught up with him in Murder House. One of the earliest victims of American Horror Story's freshman year, Kate Mara played the scorned woman and eventual ghost of the Harmon house of horrors.
As Mara's gateway role to the likes of Zoe Barnes on House of Cards, should American Horror Story also take the blame for her maligned turn as Sue Storm in Josh Trank's Fan4stic?
2. Ian McShane – Asylum
One of the darker American Horror Story entries was season 2's Asylum. With Lange turning in a terrific performance as Sister Jude, the cast was bolstered by newcomers like Babe's James Cromwell and Shakespeare in Love's Joseph Fiennes.
When Asylum headed into its second half, Deadwood's Ian McShane cameoed as seedy Santa Leigh Emerson. Escaping from his time at Briarcliff, Emerson continued his murderous rampage and added seven nuns to his killing spree. Thankfully, McShane seemed to enjoy his role a little more than his stint on Game of Thrones.
3. Naomi Campbell – Hotel
Sorry Ms Lange, there's someone jostling for your AHS crown as Queen Supreme. Although Hotel was missing Lange for the first time, Murphy added a delight of divas that included Lady Gaga and even Naomi Campbell.
With a fleeting role as Vogue editor Claudia Bankson, Campbell's character was invited to the Hotel Cortez by Will Drake and met a grisly demise. Hardly Campbell's first foray into acting, the modelling superstar has also popped up in shows like Ugly Betty and Empire.
4. Christian Serratos – Murder House
Before she was shooting walkers as the gun-toting Rosita Espinosa on AMC's The Walking Dead, Christian Serratos had a minor role in Murder House. The Twilight actor appeared in the very first episode of American Horror Story as one of the girls who harassed Violet (Taissa Farmiga).
Although playing 'Becca' for a single episode may not be Serratos' biggest claim to TV fame, she's now remembered as the hardened Rosita. Continuing to be a series regular on season nine of The Walking Dead, at least playing Espinosa is more lucrative than her American Horror Story days.
5. Neil Patrick Harris – Freak Show
Back in 2014, How I Met Your Mother alumni Neil Patrick Harris tried to add a touch of magic to Freak Show. Starring alongside husband David Burtka, Harris portrayed magician/murderer Chester Creb.
Harris has a long history of starring on Murphy shows and American Horror Story is known for casting LGBTQ+ actors. That being said, the star explained to TV Line that the Cortez was already fully booked by the time it came to filming Hotel. He's never saying never to an American Horror Story return, but it doesn't look like Harris is pulling this one out of his top hat just yet.
6. Patti LuPone – Coven
While all American Horror Story fans have their favourite season, Coven usually ranks near the top for most. As well as introducing Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates to the hallowed Horror Story halls, Murphy also nabbed Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone.
The Gypsy and Penny Dreadful actor played religious Joan Ramsey, hiding a macabre past and maintaining a creepy relationship with her dishy son (played by Alexander Dreymon). It's a shame that LuPone's character wasn't used more, but at least Coven fans might be able to remember the stomach-churning scene where the righteous busybody was forced to drink bleach.
7. Eric Stonestreet – Murder House
"Hey, piggy piggy." After appearing in a single episode of Murphy's Nip/Tuck, Modern Family and Identity Thief, funnyman Eric Stonestreet landed a part as one of Ben Harmon's unhinged patients in Murder House.
Playing the terrified Derrick, Stonestreet's character was a man afraid of the urban legend 'Piggy Man'. Suffering from extreme OCD, Derek met his maker in Murder House – albeit not at the trotters of a personified Pig Man.
8. Patti LaBelle – Freak Show
Another legend of the stage and screen made her way into American Horror Story: Freak Show as Patti LaBelle joined the party. Sadly, those hoping for a starring role for the "Lady Marmalade" singer were left a little disappointed.
LaBelle's supporting role was as Dora Brown – the no-nonsense maid of the dysfunctional Mott family. It was only a matter of time before Dora came a cropper to Dandy's murderous urges, meaning that LaBelle is a tragically forgotten member of the cast.
9. Mike Colter – Coven
Before Mike Colter was kicking ass as Luke Cage in the TV side of the MCU, he snuck into American Horror Story: Coven for three episodes. When the sinister Delphi Trust moved in on Fiona Goode and her coven, Colter played the snivelling David. The part is so lacklustre, 'David' doesn't even get a surname.
As nothing more than a yes man to Michael Cristofer's Harrison, Colter's character was caught in the crossfire as Goode, the Axeman, and Marie Laveau tore down the team of witch hunters. Don't worry Mike, at least we remember you from Luke Cage.
10. Adam Levine – Asylum
With the likes of LuPone and LaBelle, Murphy is as known for casting singers as he is actors in American Horror Story. However, a strange addition to Asylum saw Maroon 5's Adam Levine become part of Briarcliff's chequered history of horror.
Don't expect to see much of Levine in the second season though, his character Leo Morrison and new wife Teresa (Jenna Dewan-Tatum) are the new Bloody Face's victims. Apart from a cameo in Family Guy, Levine has largely left the acting to the professionals and stuck to being a judge on The Voice.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs on FX in the US and on FOX in the UK.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.
('You Might Also Like',)