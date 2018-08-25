The 100 best movies on Netflix UK

Netflix UK has some amazing films in its catalogue. From classic comedies such as Annie Hall to the cutting-edge horror of The Neon Demon there’s plenty to choose from. If you're in the mood for a musical, there's the Oscar-winning La La Land. Want a riveting documentary? Try The Keepers.

In recent years, the streaming service has also produced some remarkably original films of its own, from the animal rights satire Okja to the acclaimed comedy The Meyerowitz Stories.

But for every award-winning drama, there are just as many trashy B-movies (eg. the so-bad-it’s-bad Sharknado, and the risible romance A Christmas Prince).

If you need help navigating these murky, Sharknado-infested waters, look no further: here, in this regularly updated guide, The Telegraph's film critics choose 100 of the very best.

The Black Stallion (1979)

Genre: Drama Dir: Carroll Ballard Starring: Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney, Teri Garr Cert: U Time: 114 min

In a nutshell: Walter Farley's classic children's novel, about the relationship between a wild Arabian stallion and a shipwrecked boy, was shepherded tenderly to the big screen here, in a remarkably handsome, restrained, and soulful adaptation, whose magnificent lensing by Caleb Deschanel was inexplicably ignored for the Best Cinematography Oscar.

Some Like it Hot (1959)

Genre:Comedy Dir: Billy Wilder Cast: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon Cert: 12 Time: 116 mins

In a nutshell: When two musicians (Lemmon and Curtis) witness a mob hit, they flee the state disguised as women in an all-female band, but further complications arise in the form of demure ukulele player Sugar Kane, superbly played by Marilyn Monroe. Billy Wilder's classic comedy is effortlessly wacky and clever.

Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot Credit: Alamy More

Taxi Driver

Genre: Drama Dir: Martin Scorsese Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd Cert: 18 Time: 114 mins

In a nutshell: This tale of urban alienation is Martin Scorsese at his most sublime. Robert De Niro plays Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran who works as a cab driver. He is driven to a murderous rampage after observing the low-lifes who inhabit New York City’s underbelly. Underpinned by Bernard Herrmann’s chilling score, it’s terrifying.

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts Credit: Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy/Alamy More

Story Continues