11 famous people who really hated their biopic

Aaliyah (Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B)

The family of Aaliyah tried to block the production of the Lifetime movie from the beginning as they felt her life story was too big for a TV movie. “Considering the magnitude of her fans’ affection alone, she deserves to have a tribute much more grand than a television network debut that won’t even consider the perspectives of those who were closest to Aaliyah,” her uncle and manager Barry Hankerson said.
“Disregarding the families and dishonoring the legacies of celebrated figures who have passed on, big networks want to exploit their stories for a buck.
Zendaya dropped out of the role because the family didn’t approve, or give permission for her big hits to be used, with Alexandra Shipp stepping in. The film was panned across the board.

Hanna Flint
Contributor

There is nothing Hollywood loves more than a biopic and each year that comes a slew of new ones gracing the big and small screen.

The Elton John biopic Rocketman has just released its first trailer with Taron Egerton in the lead role while Rami Malek has brought Freddie Mercury back in Bohemian Rhapsody.

We’ll have to wait until the films are released to see how the portrayals are received but here are 11 from the past that did little to adhere itself to the main subject or their families.

