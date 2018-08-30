11 most miscast movie roles of all time

Pity the poor casting agent who has to fill roles with people who audiences will flock to see, while making sure they’re appropriate for the part, and are also actually good actors.

Sometimes not all of those ambitions can be achieved, leading to some of the most bizarrely miscast movie roles of all time.

Here’s eleven of the worst offenders.

Tom Cruise is… Tall!

The movie: ‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Six-foot-five, 220-250 lbs, with a 50-inch chest… No, we’re not describing Tom Cruise (obviously), he’s five-foot-seven, for a start. So it’s understandable that when he was cast in the movie adaptation of Lee Childs’ famous book series (who that description does apply to), fans reacted strongly.

“When I heard about the choice of Tom Cruise to play Jack Reacher, I was stupefied. This casting has ruined it for me. Even reading and listening to the books are spoiled now, since as I’m reading/listening, I keep trying to imagine Tom Cruise as the hero Reacher. Simply not possible. Most ridiculous casting ever — and I will not be able to go to the movie. Am totally perplexed by this choice. Such a shame, since I would have LOVED to see a REAL Jack Reacher on the screen,” Sally Ross said.

“It appears that I am not the only one who believes that Cruise is too short (6-8″), too small (70+ lbs), and too old (10-12 years). Even the best of actors (which Cruise is not) would not be able to overcome these handicaps. Better luck next time for the ”franchise,'” Jere Seibert agreed.

And with news that the role is about to recast for a TV series, it appears Hollywood finally agrees. Our money’s on Dave Bautista to fit the role more snugly.

Sean Connery is… Spanish!

The movie: ‘Highlander’ (1986)

When Sean Connery shows an interest in your movie, all logic and reason go out the window: just shay yesh.

Who cares if the role called for a Spanish actor? Who cares that the character is called Juan Sánchez Villa-Lobos Ramírez? Just ask Sean very politely if he’d mind attempting an accen- what’s that? He’s not going to do the accent? Oh well. Stuff it.

Connery’s mentor was still head and shoulders above the rest of the cast and even helped deflect attention away from the fact the casting agents hired French guy Christopher Lambert to play a Scot. Did they just spin the globe and stick their finger on it or something?

Denise Richards is… a Scientist!

The movie: ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Denise Richards, by her own admission, is not the sharpest tool in the box. (She even starred in a movie opposite Pamela Anderson called ‘Blonde & Blonder’, which basically rehashed every ‘dumb blonde’ joke you’ve ever heard).

Therefore, it was a very big leap – like, Sylvester Stallone in ‘Cliffhanger’ big – to believe Denise Richards was a nuclear physicist in 1999 Bond movie ‘The World Is Not Enough’. We had a hard enough time believing that she wouldn’t pronounce it ‘nucular’. Could it be that Bond producers only hired her for her pouty good looks and her penchant for wearing short shorts? Scandal!

