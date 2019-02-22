The 12 biggest ever Oscar travesties

One of the biggest – and most welcome – surprises from the 2018 Oscars was The Shape of Water winning Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro, over Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which had been the favourite up to that point.

Martin McDonagh’s drama was undoubtedly a great movie, but it was a thrill to finally see a sci-fi film scoop the top honours.

Films tend to mature like fine wines, so only time will tell whether their decision was justified.

Here are 12 outrageous Oscars decisions that look more ridiculous with every passing year.

How Green Was My Valley – Best Picture, 1941

Should have won: Citizen Kane

Orson Welles’ innovative directorial debut has achieved near mythical status since its release over 70 years ago, topping countless ‘Best Film Of All Time’ lists including five consecutive Sight and Sound critic polls and two American Film Institute lists in 1998 and 2007.

With the passage of time, it’s clear that the Academy dropped a massive ball when it chose to honour John Ford’s fine but largely forgotten Welsh mining drama over Welles’ groundbreaking masterpiece.

Forrest Gump – Best Picture, 1994

Should have won: Pulp Fiction

It’s probably a bit unfair to suggest that Robert Zemeckis’ epoch-spanning drama didn’t deserve its Oscar. It still bears up to repeat viewings, but 1994 was a vintage year and history would suggest the Academy chose the wrong film to win.

The jigsaw structure of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is still being studied in film classes around the world and the snappy dialogue is still being quoted to this day.

Art Carney, Harry and Tonto – Best Actor, 1974

Should have won: Al Pacino, Godfather Part II

Al Pacino was nominated 7 times by the Academy before he ultimately won for Scent of a Woman in 1993 (more on that in a minute), but missing out on the top trophy for The Godfather Part II is the one that sticks out as the biggest oversight on the Academy’s behalf.

Carney – who would late appear in the Star Wars Holiday Special no less – won for his performance in Harry and Tonto a road movie about an elderly widower who travels cross-country with his pet cat. We’re sure he’s great in it, but c’mon – this is Al Pacino’s best performance in the greatest sequel of all time.

Crash – Best Picture, 2005

Should have won: Brokeback Mountain

