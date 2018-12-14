12 brilliant under-appreciated movies you might have missed in 2018

We get it, it’s impossible to watch everything, and 2018 has been such a great year for movies there’s so many films jostling for your eyeballs’ attention. Just like last year, we want to help you fit in as much as possible before 2019, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the masterpieces released in the UK this year that might have passed you by.

Here’s 12 essential movies to catch up on as soon as you can.

The Rider

The Rider (©Highwayman Films) More

Currently standing at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Rider came and went from UK cinemas in September, with barely anyone to witness it.

It’s a shame, this powerful story of a rodeo rider forced to build a new life for himself after an injury is a modern-day western with real heart, stunningly shot.

Lucky

Another indie movie with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, Lucky was an emotional tribute to Hollywood legend Harry Dean Stanton (aka the security guard who greets Hulk after he falls to earth in Avengers Assemble, and a couple of other things).

The writers transcribed the actor’s personal philosophies, turning them into a script about triumphing in the face of the various horrors life throws our way. Funny and moving, this is one of the most touching cinematic tributes to an actor ever made.

First Reformed

Paul Schrader’s directorial comeback after the disastrous Nicolas Cage movie Dog Eat Dog (with the awful Lindsay Lohan vehicle The Canyons still fresh in the memory) proves that class never truly goes away, with Schrader returning to the heights of his earlier work, movies like Taxi Driver and Hardcore. Here, Ethan Hawke gives a career-best turn as a conflicted priest, struggling with his faith, whose life pivots when he counsels a young couple. One to add to your watch-list before you make your end-of-year top 10.

Leave No Trace

We interviewed the director Debra Granik, going in deep on a film that seems to leave a mark on whoever sees it. The high concept – a teen girl and her dad live in a forest, but are forced to integrate into society after they’re discovered – is used to tell a universal story about family and community. Beautifully performed, there’s a good chance that star Thomasin McKenzie is the next Jennifer Lawrence.

You Were Never Really Here

“You Were Never Really Here” is a four-time Independent Spirit Award nominee, but it really deserves a shot at Oscar glory. More

