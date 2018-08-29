1 / 12

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

When Capshaw was cast as Willie Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom, Spielberg was still married to his first wife Amy Irving. They still grew close on the set and after the director divorced Irving in 1989 (and paid out a whopping $100 million settlement), she converted to Judaism and married him two years later. The couple has been together ever since.

12 directors who ended up marrying the stars of their movies

Hanna Flint
Contributor

Workplace romances are pretty common, especially when that workplace is a movie set.

Some of these romances last for the length of a shoot, while others carry on after the final take and usually it’s the director and the leading lady or gent who end up walking down the aisle together.

Here are twelve examples of that being exactly the case.

