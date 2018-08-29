12 directors who ended up marrying the stars of their movies

Workplace romances are pretty common, especially when that workplace is a movie set.

Some of these romances last for the length of a shoot, while others carry on after the final take and usually it’s the director and the leading lady or gent who end up walking down the aisle together.

Here are twelve examples of that being exactly the case.

READ MORE

Idris Elba: We need more multicultural stories

The Bodyguard slammed for ‘bad Muslim’ stereotypes

Guardians Vol. 3 on indefinite hold