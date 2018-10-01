12 weird facts you need to know about Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is one of the most recognisable stars in Hollywood right now thanks to his keen ability to disappear into distinctive characters and roles.

From playing Britain’s most notorious prisoner in Bronson, to Bane in The Dark Knight and The Krays in Legend, Hardy is back once playing another challenging dual role as Eddie Brock and Venom in the Sony’s new Marvel film of the same name.

The antihero is a typical choice for the British star, who loves to shun conventional acting opportunities and go for obscure ones in order to stand out from the crowd.

To celebrate his penchant for the particular here are 12 weird facts you might not know about Tom.

1. He won a modelling contest on The Big Breakfast

In 1998, the then-drama student entered a male modelling competition hosted by the beloved Channel 4 breakfast show.

The Find Me A Model campaign was hosted by Johnny Vaughn and Denise Van Outen and the budding actor who was described as “a virile Virgo with dreamy bluey green eyes.”

During the competition, Tom admitted he loved Eddie Izzard, hated football and would love to model with Christy Turlington and Kate Moss.

2. He is obsessed with Gary Oldman

He first shared his love for the British actor during that Big Breakfast appearance but reiterated in 2011 during an interview with Shortlist. “Gary Oldman is my absolute complete and utter hero. He’s the f**king man. I look at him and I want to be like that for my generation—I want to have that same quality. He’s incredible.”

Hardy has since appeared in four movies opposite his hero: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Lawless (2012), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Child 44 (2015).

3. Star Trek: Nemesis broke him

It’s weird to think that Star Trek could trigger drug abuse that was the case for Tom when he appeared ni 2002’s Nemesis. Hardy’s had issues with drugs since he was a teenager but after appearing in the Star Trek movie (as Captain Picard’s Reman clone Shinzon) he became addicted to alcohol and crack. Tom had been sober the entire shoot, explaining that he was “terrified” that he would do a bad job.

“Every day on that set, I was terrified – which worked for the character anyway. You can’t hide that, the camera will pick it up,” he explained to Total Film years later. “I was genuinely out of my depth. The whole thing was ‘How can I do this?’ I took it very seriously, with my technique. I didn’t have a single drink when I did it – for three months. Friday night, nothing! I’d never been so focused in my life!”

After the film was critically mauled he descended back into drug use until, a year later, he entered rehab after waking up in a pool of his own puke and blood in London’s Soho. Tom’s been sober ever since.

In 2013, Jacob Tomuri began work as the actor’s stuntman for Mad Max: Fury Road and has since doubled as the actor in Legend and The Revenant. Their friendship continues between movies as they fill up each other’s social media with motorcycle trips and watching big fights together.

5. He loves a Dubsmash





During the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom and Jake were partial to a turn on the miming app which allows you to record yourself lip-syncing to a song while it plays. Their Beach Boys and Wu-Tang Clan renditions were particularly fun.

6. He loves getting naked

