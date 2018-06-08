Where 13 Reasons Why season 3 needs to go next with Tyler

Netflix has renewed 13 Reasons Why for a third season to be released in 2019. Anyone who has seen and loved season 2 of the show will breathe a sigh of relief. Despite the controversy that surrounds the show, and calls for boycotts from certain parties, Netflix if pushing ahead with more.

This, as any fan of the show will tell you, is a very good thing. The climax of season 2 was an emotional roller coaster and left fans with more than a few questions about where the show will go next.

If you haven’t watched all of season 2 yet, look away now as there will be spoilers.

Tyler

Most pressingly, what is going to happen to Tyler? The writers of 13 Reasons Why have tackled their most terrifying and challenging storyline yet with this character. Teasing that Tyler had a stash of guns right back in season 1, the drama unfolded slowly throughout season 2. Finally, Tyler was brutally assaulted and snapped.

The storyline has caused the most controversy. Firstly the graphic depiction of Tyler’s assault got some upset. Then the idea that school shooters are in some way sympathetic bullied outcasts drew some flack.

It might not be 100% realistic and it might be missing a lot of the real reasons that kids choose to shoot up their schools, but 13 Reasons Why dealt with the story in a believable and highly emotive manner.

Clay

With Clay bravely averting disaster at the school prom, Tyler’s future is looking incredibly uncertain. Could Tyler try again? Will any of the students tell the police?

The idea that Clay could stop a school shooter with a simple act of kindness might be unrealistic to some, but in 13 Reasons Why, it felt plausible, optimistic and in keeping with the show’s central thesis: that we all just need to be a bit nicer to each other.

Sympathy for the monster

It’s impossible not to sympathise with Tyler, and the creators of the show are playing a dangerous game with this character. 13 Reasons Why season 3 will be treading into uncharted waters by dealing with the aftermath of a thwarted school shooting.

Poor old Clay is going to be traumatised by his experience. God knows where Tony is speeding off to with Tyler in his car. And Tyler himself has endured something unforgivable at the hands of the kinds of students that can seemingly get away with anything they want.

With an average of one school shooting happening every week in the U.S., 13 Reasons Why is right to address this issue. However, by shying away from actually having a tragic shooting occurring, it has opened the door for further conversation about who these guys that do this stuff are, how they might be stopped, and how they might eventually even be healed.

What do you want to see happen with Tyler in 13 Reasons Why season 3?