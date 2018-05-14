'13 Reasons Why' stars and writer reveal what to expect in season 2

13 Reasons Why was a cultural hit when it was released on Netflix in March last year and now it’s back.

The TV series, based on the Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, followed the high school drama that led to a girl called Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to take her own life and the 13 tapes that detailed her reasoning.

Each tape was attributed to a person in her life and why she believes they are responsible in some way for her decision to commit suicide, with the show following her classmate Clay (Dylan Minnette) as he listened to each one and learned the truth.

There was never a sequel to the book but after the success of the Netflix show a second season was greenlit and writer-producer Brian Yorkey explained to Yahoo Movies what viewers can expect.

“We’re going to pick up our characters about six months after season one left off,” Yorkey said. “I think some of them, especially Clay, feel like[they’ve put everything behind [them] and then the trial starts of Hannah Baker’s parents suing the school district and it brings everything back.

Hannah's parents sue the school and the case goes to trial in 13 Reasons Why season two

“All the kids are going to be called to testify; they’ll have to decide whether they’ll tell the truth about what went down between them and Hannah, and we’re going to learn there are some things Hannah didn’t put on her tapes, and we’ll see those scenes in flashback.”

