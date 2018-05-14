'13 Reasons Why' stars and writer reveal what to expect in season 2
13 Reasons Why was a cultural hit when it was released on Netflix in March last year and now it’s back.
The TV series, based on the Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, followed the high school drama that led to a girl called Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to take her own life and the 13 tapes that detailed her reasoning.
Each tape was attributed to a person in her life and why she believes they are responsible in some way for her decision to commit suicide, with the show following her classmate Clay (Dylan Minnette) as he listened to each one and learned the truth.
There was never a sequel to the book but after the success of the Netflix show a second season was greenlit and writer-producer Brian Yorkey explained to Yahoo Movies what viewers can expect.
“We’re going to pick up our characters about six months after season one left off,” Yorkey said. “I think some of them, especially Clay, feel like[they’ve put everything behind [them] and then the trial starts of Hannah Baker’s parents suing the school district and it brings everything back.
“All the kids are going to be called to testify; they’ll have to decide whether they’ll tell the truth about what went down between them and Hannah, and we’re going to learn there are some things Hannah didn’t put on her tapes, and we’ll see those scenes in flashback.”
Dylan said that season two will help the viewer learn more about the characters who each had an individual tape.
“You’ll learn more about them and see a lot of them in sort of a healing process from everything that has happened in this very dysfunctional kind of community,” the actor said. “[You’ll] see people’s paths to recovery and see if they can heal.”
Yorkey reiterated this point, saying “season one was very emotionally troubling [but] there is a thread hopefully of recovery, healing, and hope in season two.”
Katherine says the viewers will learn about Hannah but never from her own point-of-view in the new season.
“You only ever see Hannah told through the eyes of someone else,” she said. “so whether it’s filtered through their idea of her in the trial or through the eyes of Clay in the present day as a presence.”
Here’s the official synopsis for season two
“Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”
13 Reasons Why season two returns to Netflix on May 18
