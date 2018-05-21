'13 Reasons Why' viewers 'disturbed' by sexual assault in Season 2





Warning this article contains spoilers from the final episode of 13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why returned to Netflix last week and it has left viewers shocked.

The first season of the teen drama focused on the reasons why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide and the second season looked at the continuing lives of the people she blamed as her parents took her school to court.

There were several themes addressed in season two, from drug addiction to cutting, but sexual assault took centre-stage as Hannah’s friends tried to get justice against Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the baseball captain who raped both Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Hannah.

13 Reasons Why shocked fans with graphic male sexual assault scene More

However, in the final episode, another sexual assault occurred when baseball player Monty (Timonty Granaderos) anally raped Tyler Downs (Devin Druid) with a mop in the school toilets.

Viewers were left disturbed by the scene.

I was not ready for the scene in episode 13 of 13 Reasons Why where Tyler gets assaulted I feel sick — Madeea (@MadeeaAli) May 21, 2018





13 reasons why, season 2, episode 13, Tyler Down -bathroom scene. The MOST disturbing and heart breaking thing I’ve ever watched Even though it wasn’t real my whole heart broke and hurt as I cried watching that happen to this fictional character — neariah ❣️ (@neariah_a) May 21, 2018





THERES A SCENE IN EPISODE 13 SEASON 2 OF 13 REASONS WHY THAT IS VERY GRAPHIC, DISTURBING, AND SICKENING. IT INVOLVES TYLER AND MONTGOMERY IN THE SCHOOL BATHROOM, PLEASE SKIP IT IF YOU CAN. I STILL FEEL SICK TO MY STOMACH AFTER WATCHING IT. — maddie (@writingkian) May 20, 2018





I just finished watching the last episode of 13 reasons why season 2 & I’m actually sick to my stomach. The scene with Tyler & Monty is honestly one of the most disturbing things I’ve watched & I don’t get triggered easily. Was not expecting that I’m literally shook — Savanna Grace (@mclain98) May 20, 2018





AFTER THAT BRUTAL SCENE WITH THE MOP AND TYLER, THIS SHOW NEEDS TO BE CANCELLED. Obviously the people behind this show only gives a fuck about shock value and not about rape or suicide. #13ReasonsWhySeason2 #13reasonswhy — Callie ✨ (@CallieCalburn) May 19, 2018





There was a trigger warning at the beginning of the episode as well as a website link to those who may be affected by the events depicted.

There is also a message from the cast before the first episode that suggests certain viewers shouldn’t watch the series if they are particularly triggered by the issues that it delves into.

Season 2 has just a 37% approval rating from critics, a drop from the first season, who felt it lost “track of what made the show so gripping in the first place.”

13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix now

