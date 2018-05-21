'13 Reasons Why' viewers 'disturbed' by sexual assault in Season 2


Warning this article contains spoilers from the final episode of 13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why returned to Netflix last week and it has left viewers shocked.

The first season of the teen drama focused on the reasons why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide and the second season looked at the continuing lives of the people she blamed as her parents took her school to court.

There were several themes addressed in season two, from drug addiction to cutting, but sexual assault took centre-stage as Hannah’s friends tried to get justice against Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the baseball captain who raped both Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Hannah.

13 Reasons Why shocked fans with graphic male sexual assault scene

However, in the final episode, another sexual assault occurred when baseball player Monty (Timonty Granaderos) anally raped Tyler Downs (Devin Druid) with a mop in the school toilets.

Viewers were left disturbed by the scene.






There was a trigger warning at the beginning of the episode as well as a website link to those who may be affected by the events depicted.

There is also a message from the cast before the first episode that suggests certain viewers shouldn’t watch the series if they are particularly triggered by the issues that it delves into.

Season 2 has just a 37% approval rating from critics, a drop from the first season, who felt it lost “track of what made the show so gripping in the first place.”

13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix now

