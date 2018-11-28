The most bizarre Disney character crossovers on screen

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the only crossover event of 2018.

Ralph Breaks the Internet features a plethora of Disney characters, old and new, interacting with Ralph and Vanellope and it is a joy to see.

Disney has been crossing over characters in different film and TV shows for years and we’ve rounded up some of the best appearances.

READ MORE

Wreck-It Ralph 2 was nearly very different

Zootropolis filmmakers on sequel options

Artemis Fowl teaser trailer has landed