1 / 17

Oh my Disney meets Ralph Breaks the Internet

One of the key selling points for this film has been Vanellope interacting with the Disney Princesses and they do not disappoint though they aren’t the only characters to make an appearance. In the Oh My Disney section of the internet you could see characters from all across the Disney universe including Stormtroopers and even the late Stan Lee.

The most bizarre Disney character crossovers on screen

Hanna Flint
Contributor

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the only crossover event of 2018.

Ralph Breaks the Internet features a plethora of Disney characters, old and new, interacting with Ralph and Vanellope and it is a joy to see.

Disney has been crossing over characters in different film and TV shows for years and we’ve rounded up some of the best appearances.

READ MORE
Wreck-It Ralph 2 was nearly very different
Zootropolis filmmakers on sequel options
Artemis Fowl teaser trailer has landed