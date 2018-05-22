15 movie characters that were recast with new actors

1 / 15

Meg Altman

Nicole Kidman shot the Panic Room role for 18 days but had to drop out because of a knee injury she had picked up on Moulin Rouge. Jodie Foster was brought in as was Kristen Stewart, who replaced Hayden Panettiere as Meg’s daughter Sara.

Hollywood is a pretty fickle place especially when it comes to casting.

One minute an actor is putting three months prep for a role only to find out the director has chosen to go in a different direction. Dave Annable found that out recently after finding out that his pilot The Code had been picked up by CBS to series but they wanted to recast his character.

So here are 15 other examples of a movie character’s shoes being filled by another actor.

