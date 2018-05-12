17 sneaky movie cameos you didn't notice at the time

From Digital Spy

Not everyone can be a star. Films are stuffed with extras and supporting actors who you will probably never see again.

But wait... That zombie shuffling across the screen looked very familiar. And that nameless Star Trek ensign – we're sure we've seen him before.

Here are 14 of the sneakiest cameos to ever make us double-take in a movie:

1. Hot Fuzz – Cate Blanchett

Even though she has a lot more lines than most of the characters in this piece, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that the masked, goggled and British-accented Scene Of Crime Officer (and ex-girlfriend of PC Nicholas Angel) Janine is played by Edgar Wright superfan Cate Blanchett. In the same scene: a masked Joe Cornish and Robert Popper.

2. Hot Fuzz – Peter Jackson

Blanchett wasn't the only cameo from Down Under. The Father Christmas who stabs Simon Pegg in the hand? That was Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Daniel Craig

The return to a galaxy far, far away was chock full of celebrity cameos, but our favourite had to be Daniel Craig's appearance as the Force-bamboozled stormtrooper who Rey tricks into letting her go.

4. Hook – Carrie Fisher and George Lucas

The couple kissing on Westminster Bridge who start floating as Tinkerbell passes over them are Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, and her Star Wars director George Lucas. Fisher had served as a script doctor on Steven Spielberg's movie. The impossible to spot cameo was only confirmed in 2016 during the 25th anniversary celebration of Hook.