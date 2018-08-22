15 of the worst accents ever heard in movie history

Accents are easy, right? YouTube a couple of vids, do two weeks of vocal training, then hope you get within 100 miles of the right country.

Chris Pine hasn’t done too badly with his Scottish accent in new movie Outlaw King, as Scots have pointed out since the trailer went live, but sometimes, it is sadly not the case.

In some circumstances, too much money has been spent on production to politely ask an actor to rein it in, meaning these atrocious accents were immortalised on film forever.

Here are some of the worst offenders to our ears.

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Actor: Nicolas Cage

Accent: Italian by way of Borat.

Cage is a trier, bless him, but his attempt at an Italian accent goes round the houses until it gets lost in Eastern Europe. When spoken properly, the Italian accent rolls off the tongue, but Cage’s comic-book cadence seems like it’s coming from his nose.

Pro tip: this movie is much more enjoyable if you close your eyes and imagine the leader character is being played by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli. But then that’s true of most movies.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Actor: Keanu Reeves

Accent: English?

Despite his reputation for being more wooden than Pinocchio, Keanu is blessed with a few acting abilities – but an ability to do accents is not one of them. Still young and fresh-faced when he was hired to play vampire hunter Jonathan Harker in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Reeves dived right in: act now, worry about the British accent later.

Unfortunately, Keanu’s stab at prim and proper sounded like a Downton Abbey reject.

Ocean’s Eleven

Actor: Don Cheadle

Accent: The holy grail: Cockney.

Unless you’re willing to train for years with professional Cockneys, don’t go there. Just don’t even bother. Didn’t you see what happened to Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins? That was a heartbreaker. Don Cheadle went one better in Ocean’s Eleven as Basher, a crook who strangles the English language like a serial killer.

“Arhh leaahhve it ahhht!” Cheadle cries, confident that as just one of a large and starry ensemble cast, his contribution to the movie would likely not register. Dead wrong, Don. This is anything but “triffic”.

Blood Diamond

Leo in Blood Diamond with Djimon Hounsou

