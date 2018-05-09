1 / 16

Roger Moore

During his Bond years, the late Roger Moore played the British sleuth in the 1976 American made-for-television movie Sherlock Holmes in New York. It follows Holmes as he pursues archenemy Moriarty to the Big Apple where he’s carried out a bank robbery and kidnapped Irene Adler.

16 actors you forgot had played Sherlock Holmes

Hanna Flint
Contributor

It’s just been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will get his third outing as Sherlock Holmes in a sequel scheduled for 2020, and this Friday will see the release of Sherlock Gnomes in cinemas.

Arthur Conan Doyle’s super sleuth has been brought to life hundreds of times on stage, screen and radio since he debuted in 1887 with plenty of actors playing the role.

Here’s sixteen you may have forgotten had stepped into his detective shoes.

