Lady Gaga

Gaga won a Golden Globe for her performance as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel and is getting rave reviews her performance in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. The new Barbra Streisand? Maybe

18 singers who made great (and not so great) actors

There was a time when singing and acting went hand-in-hand for movie stars, but nowadays the distinction has become far more clear in Hollywood – though that hasn’t stopped a few singers swap the stage for screen.

Lady Gaga is already getting rave reviews for her turn in A Star Is Born, the latest musical remake of the 1937 film but there have been plenty of cases of popstars not transitioned so well when it came to their film debut.

Here are eighteen of the best (and worst) singers who tried their hand at acting.

