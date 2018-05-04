1 / 17

Keira Knightley in Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Before she shot to fame in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Keira Knightley had a minor role in ‘Phantom Menace’. She plays Amidala’s decoy Sabe, who is outed as a double to Natalie Portman’s character when meeting with Boss Nass.

17 famous actors you forgot were in Star Wars

Yahoo Movies UK Staff

When George Lucas was casting for ‘Star Wars’ he auditioned nearly every up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Kurt Russell, Sissy Spacek, all passed through his audition room before he eventually plumped for Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and a carpenter named Harrison Ford. Those starlets went on to achieve superstardom thanks to Lucas, but they weren’t the only icons to feature in the Star Wars films.

Here’s some thespians you never realised journeyed to that galaxy far, far away.

