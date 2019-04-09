1 / 18

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Portman appeared as the astrophysicist in the first two Thor movies but she was only mentioned in Ragnarok to confirm she and the Asgardian god had split up. During filming 2013’s The Dark World, it was reported that Portman was unhappy with the way she was treated by Marvel behind-the-scenes, but since Kevin Feige has taken control she has shown an interest in returning as Jane. The Russo Brothers also hinted the character might feature in Endgame because they said it was a potential spoiler to reveal if she survived the Snap or not.

18 forgotten stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hanna Flint
Contributor

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it will feature plenty of characters from across the films.

The latest instalment will provide a “definitive conclusion” to some narrative arcs, namely for the original Avengers, but some characters never got a chance to see what comes next in the MCU – some actors too.

So here’s a reminder of some of the Marvel stars that have become a distant memory.

