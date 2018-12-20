1 / 20

‘The Favourite’ – Jan 1

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the man responsible for the brilliantly weird The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Favourite takes us to 18th century England, where the nation is at war with the French and a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman) occupies the throne. Hilarity ensues as her trusted advisor (Rachel Weisz) and new chambermaid (Emma Stone) compete to be the monarch’s, well, favourite.

20 awesome upcoming original 2019 films that are NOT sequels, remakes or reboots

Chris Edwards
Contributor

2019 is the year that will bring movie fans Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4, but you may have noticed that all of these major blockbusters have something in common: a colon or a number in the title.

As we look forward to next year, we want to highlight the most exciting original films that aren’t sequels, reboots or spin-offs.

Here are our top 20 picks.

