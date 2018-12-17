2018 has been one of the best years at the cinema in ages.

In compiling the Yahoo Movies UK best movies of 2018 list, we polled over a dozen movie journalists and writers, and over 60 films made it into the long list.

This range of titles speaks to a terrific 365 days of films, with a diverse selection of movies catering for all tastes. Votes were cast far and wide, leading to a tightly fought battle for the number one spot.

Join us now as we share Yahoo Movies UK’s list of the 20 best movies of 2018.

READ MORE

Biggest box office hits and misses of 2018

All of 2018’s comic-book movies – ranked

The biggest movie poster fails of 2018