20 Hollywood stars who never seem to age

Read more First look at Jared Leto as Morbius, the Living Vampire

There is a certain group of Hollywood stars who are giving new meaning to the phrase “growing old gracefully,” and by new meaning, we mean they never seem to grow old at all.

Yep, these A-listers seem to have sold their souls for eternal youth, or have a portrait growing old in their attics because their faces are looking as young as they did 20 years ago.

Don’t believe us? Here’s 20 to prove our never-aging theory.