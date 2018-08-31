1 / 20

‘Stan & Ollie’

The Festival closes with the World Premiere of Stan & Ollie on Sunday 21 October. Starring delightfully bang-on-target performances from Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as the legendary movie comedy duo, Stan & Ollie is a truly funny and touching film about a tender life-long friendship of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy. The film also stars Shirley Henderson and Nina Arianda in hilarious and touching turns as wives Lucille and Ida, as well as Danny Huston and Rufus Jones. Simultaneous preview screenings of Stan & Ollie will bring all of the excitement from the Leicester Square premiere to cinemas across the UK.

The 20 hottest films coming London Film Festival

Tom Butler
Senior Editor

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival has announced its full programme, featuring a diverse selection of 225 feature films from both established and emerging talent. The 12 day celebration of cinema will be one of the first opportunities for audiences – both the UK public and film industry professionals – to see the very best new films from around the globe.

This year, the Festival will host 21 World Premieres, 9 International Premieres and 29 European Premieres, so with so many films to choose from, where do you begin?

We’ve distilled this year’s stellar festival line up down to 20 of the most exciting films on offer. From genuine Oscar contenders, to films from the hottest upcoming British talent, this year’s LFF has it all.

For the full line up, and to find out how to buy tickets head to whatson.bfi.org.uk/lff/.

Read more
The most miscast movie roles
Directors who married their actors