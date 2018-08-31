The 20 hottest films coming London Film Festival

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival has announced its full programme, featuring a diverse selection of 225 feature films from both established and emerging talent. The 12 day celebration of cinema will be one of the first opportunities for audiences – both the UK public and film industry professionals – to see the very best new films from around the globe.

This year, the Festival will host 21 World Premieres, 9 International Premieres and 29 European Premieres, so with so many films to choose from, where do you begin?

We’ve distilled this year’s stellar festival line up down to 20 of the most exciting films on offer. From genuine Oscar contenders, to films from the hottest upcoming British talent, this year’s LFF has it all.

For the full line up, and to find out how to buy tickets head to whatson.bfi.org.uk/lff/.

