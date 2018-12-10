The 20 most searched for movies of 2018

It’s been a busy and eclectic year at the cinema, including superhero sequels, far away galaxy prequels and one of the most interesting awards seasons in ages. But what films did you spend 2018 excited about? Here’s the list of the flicks Yahoo users spent most time looking for online.

The Yahoo Year in Review Methodology

To develop the Yahoo Year in Review, our editors analyse Yahoo Search queries based on a number of factors, including absolute volume and growth from previous periods, to see which themes and trends bubble to the surface. Individuals and their Search queries always remain anonymous. This list is constructed without navigational searches – i.e. searches where the intention is clearly purely to navigate to a site rather than to discover information.

Read more

The stars we lost in 2018

Incredible actor transformations

Most bizarre Disney crossovers