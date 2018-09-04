'22 July' trailer: Paul Greengrass tells the story of Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack to chilling effect

Paul Greengrass returns with a new docudrama about Norwegian’s deadliest terror attack.

22 July tells the story of the aftermath of the horrific attack carried out by far-right terrorist Anders Behring Breivik and the survivors trying to carry on with their lives.

The film is set in 2011, when the terrible events took place and claimed the lives of 77 people. Breivik carried out two lone wolf attacks: a car bomb in Oslo followed by an attack at a Workers’ Youth League (AUF)-run summer camp, on the island of Utøya, using multiple firearms and ammunition.

The Jason Bourne director is no stranger to making films about terrorist attacks having directed Bloody Sunday, United 93 and Captain Phillips.

The film centres on the Norwegian terror attack that took place in 2011 More

The film has its premiere at Venice Film Festival this year and will be available to stream on October 19, 2018 by Netflix.

It’s not the only movie to be released this year and centred on the massacre; Norwegian filmmaker Norwegian drama film directed by Erik Poppe which reenacts the terror attack at the summer camp shot in one single take in real time.

According to the Guardian, Poppe “worked closely with survivors from Utøya island and used their testimonies” in order to accurately and respectively tell the story.

READ MORE

Chloe Moretz could make Hit-Girl movie

Idris Elba: ‘We have a multicultural society. Let’s see some history’

The Bodyguard slammed for ‘bad Muslim’ stereotypes