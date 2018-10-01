40 minutes of Tom Hardy's favourite scenes were cut from 'Venom'

Venom will soon be hitting screens, with Tom Hardy playing the intrepid reporter who tangles with the wrong shadowy genius inventor and industrialist.

But the bits Hardy liked the most won’t be in it.

In an interview with ComicsExplained, he was asked which was his favourite scene from the movie, and he didn’t hold back.

“Things that aren’t in this movie,” he replied.

“There are like 30 to 40 minutes worth of scenes that aren’t in this movie… all of them. Mad puppeteering scenes, dark comedy scenes. You know what I mean? They just never made it in.”

So, while puppeteering fans may be left cold by the Ruben Fleischer’s Spider-Man spin-off, the director is hoping that elsewhere it meets with approval.

Having been given a PG-13 rating, Fleischer intended to push the film’s violence as far as it could, but not quite into R-rated Deadpool territory.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG-13,” Fleisher told Comicbook.com. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13.”

The film’s producer Matt Tolmach added: “Everyone is asking us that. Is there an R-rated cut sitting there? There isn’t. We came into this production and the development of the movie wanting to make a movie that was true to Venom, true to the comics, and true to the character, but at the same time is a movie that 13-year-olds, 14-year-olds can see.

“We had to push right up against it. We’re 15+ in England. It’s not like we just wanted to make a family film. We wanted to push it as hard as we could, but also to make it accessible. That was always the goal.”

Riz Ahmed plays inventor Carlton Drake in the movie, who is experimenting with the alien ‘symbiote’ that invades the physiology of Hardy’s investigative reporter Eddie Brock.

Also starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze and Woody Harrelson, it’s due for release on October 3.

