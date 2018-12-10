’47 Meters Down’ Sequel: Sophie Nélisse To Star, Corinne Foxx & Sistine Stallone Make Film Debuts; Summer 2019 Release

Cast and release date have been set for 47 Meters Down – Uncaged, the sequel to box office breakout 47 Meters Down. Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), John Corbett (Sex And The City), Nia Long (Empire), Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju (Scream TV series), Davi Santos (Polaroid) and Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf) will star.

Principal photography is underway this week in the Dominican Republic with Byron Allen’s ESMP U.S. release in 3,500+ screens set for June 28, 2019. Johannes Roberts returns to direct the sequel from a script he co-wrote with his 47 Meters Down co-writer, Ernest Riera. Foxx and Stallone, the daughters of Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, respectively, will be making their film debuts.

The film will tell the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

James Harris, Mark Lane and Robert Jones of The Fyzz are producing with Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, and Jennifer Lucas executive producing. The breakout original took almost $60M global off a $5.5M budget.

“The sequel 47 Meters Down – Uncaged is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie,” said Byron Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios. “The shark-filled psychological horror/thriller will once again have moviegoers overwhelmed and on the edge of their seats being terrorized by the world’s greatest predators!”

Stallone is repped by Brookside Artist Management.

Related stories

Warner Bros. Digital Networks President Craig Hunegs To Depart

Oscars: Foreign Language Shortlist Voting Nears The Wire; A Preview Of Possibilities

Fox 2000, 21 Laps Win Screen Auction To 'Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters Because They Are Terrifying'