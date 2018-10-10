The 5 best things to do in London for Harry Potter fans

From Digital Spy

Harry Potter has become such a cultural phenomenon that when you mention London to some people, they no longer think of Tower Bridge or Big Ben, they think of Diagon Alley, platform nine and three quarters, and The Ministry of Magic.





Because of this, London has become a global hub for Potter fans, with hundreds of tours, attractions and tidbits for you to discover.

Diehard fans can tour the film studios, watch the award-winning Cursed Child play or simply buy themselves an adorable Hedwig toy in locations all over the capital.



If you are planning on hopping on your broomstick to visit London and are a bit overwhelmed with what to see and do, don't worry, we have found the five best things you can do to get all the magic during your visit.

So, wands at the ready? Here we go, Potter-heads.

London is the location for a number of scenes in the Harry Potter movies, and you can visit them all with this excellent tour by black cab.

Visit the real-life locations for Diagon Alley, Grimmauld Place and the Leaky Cauldron with an expert Harry Potter guide.

Prices start from £62.

