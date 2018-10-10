The 5 best things to do in London for Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter has become such a cultural phenomenon that when you mention London to some people, they no longer think of Tower Bridge or Big Ben, they think of Diagon Alley, platform nine and three quarters, and The Ministry of Magic.
Because of this, London has become a global hub for Potter fans, with hundreds of tours, attractions and tidbits for you to discover.
Diehard fans can tour the film studios, watch the award-winning Cursed Child play or simply buy themselves an adorable Hedwig toy in locations all over the capital.
If you are planning on hopping on your broomstick to visit London and are a bit overwhelmed with what to see and do, don't worry, we have found the five best things you can do to get all the magic during your visit.
Expedia is currently offering a great deal, saving 6% on the following activities.
So, wands at the ready? Here we go, Potter-heads.
5. Private Harry Potter Filming Locations Tour by Black Cab
London is the location for a number of scenes in the Harry Potter movies, and you can visit them all with this excellent tour by black cab.
Visit the real-life locations for Diagon Alley, Grimmauld Place and the Leaky Cauldron with an expert Harry Potter guide.
4. Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter
A smidge (*COUGH* 20 miles) outside the city centre in Leavesden, the unique studio tour will apparate you on to the movie sets of all eight Harry Potter films.
Skip the queues with this ticket, which comes with an expert guide to walk you through the original sets, with props and costumes from the series on display.
You can take a look inside Dumbledore's office and walk along the famous cobbled street of Diagon Alley, featuring the shop fronts of Ollivanders, Flourish and Blotts, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, Gringotts Bank and Eeylops Owl Emporium.
Prices start from £139 per adult – but there are no booking or cancellation fees, which is pretty magical.
3. Tour for Muggles - Harry Potter London Walk
Join your fellow muggles (or No-Majs, if you're American) on this walking tour spotting some of the film sets from the movies.
The two-and-a-half hour tour takes you to the Leaky Cauldron, the Clink prison, The Millennium Bridge, The Golden Hinde, Westminster Station, the Ministry of Magic and Charing Cross Road – the inspiration for Diagon and Knockturn Alley.
Prices start from £15 per adult.
2. The Cinematic Harry Potter Experience with Boat Ride
Fancy yourself a Potter quiz pro? Think you know everything there is to know about the wizarding world? Put your knowledge to the test with this cinematic Harry Potter Experience.
The two-hour adventure takes you around London's iconic locations. Meanwhile, pit your knowledge against the guide in some immersive and interactive games and quizzes that will challenge your love of Harry Potter.
Prices start from £38 per adult.
1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The magic doesn't just stop after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – continue the journey with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the award-winning stage show that continues the story of Harry Potter as he struggles to balance adult life working for the ministry of Magic while raising children living in his shadow.
The Cursed Child is a two-part story by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and is a must-watch show for any Potter fanatic.
Tickets range from £250-£290 on Ticketmaster.
