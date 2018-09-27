5 biggest talking points from the Dark Phoenix trailer

The trailer for X-Men Episode VII (aka Dark Phoenix) dropped first thing this morning, and it’s already set the internet alight – like it was infused with the phoenix force itself.

We’ve gathered together the biggest talking points, because our mutant power is the ability to look at twitter.

The End

Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, it’s only a matter of time before The X-Men are rebooted in the MCU. That means that Dark Phoenix is probably the final film in this version of the franchise, a point that’s driven home by the use of The Doors’ ‘The End’ on the trailer soundtrack.

Fans got the message and are already mourning the loss of a franchise that’s been going since 2000, before soft-rebooting in 2011, unrebooting in 2014, then sort-of rebooting again in 2016. Look, it’s a complicated series, okay?

It looks like Phoenix will bring the human drama back to the forefront of the series, after Apocalypse’s large-scale threat. As far as we’re concerned, more focus on character over explosions can only be a good thing.

I can’t believe it. No more wolverine. No more x-men which I grew up with. I guess all good things come to an end right? pic.twitter.com/JXK6THfNRD — WorstHeroEver🇵🇷 (@WorstHeroEver07) September 27, 2018





I’m gonna miss the Fox X-Men movies so much. 😭 — Adam Stabelli (@AdamofGotham) September 27, 2018





Storm umbrella

#DarkPhoenix logic.. Storm controls weather but has an umbrella.. Lol pic.twitter.com/Zub80gv2fv — Boaz (@sag_ini) September 27, 2018





Fans seem to agree that if there’s one thing Storm shouldn’t have in her weapons cabinet, and that’s an umbrella.

Mainly because if Storm doesn’t want to be rained on, she can just… Stop the rain from raining on her? It’s literally her main skill.

It might seem like a small detail, but details matter in franchises like this – we were kind of hoping that this iteration of the X-Men could finally get Storm right (but at least it won’t give her any dialogue about toads being struck by lightning).

they really put Storm using an umbrella in the trailer huh https://t.co/irPBYr2LOd — Guy🍍 (@wilderpeopIe) September 27, 2018





Why is Storm holding an umbrella in the rain when she can control the weather? pic.twitter.com/RjNfeKb4L0 — Kaldur【☯】‿【☯】 (@mattswaggster) September 27, 2018





Jessica Chastain’s villain

Despite the fact we only get the merest of glimpses at Jessica Chastain’s unnamed villain, fans seem to be so happy she’s involved it doesn’t matter we don’t really know anything about her.

She’s been described as a shapeshifter by Fox, which has led some fans to theorise (hope?) that she’s a Skrull. We’d say there’s a 99.9% chance that’s not true, but anything that gets us closer to bringing the X-Men into the MCU, we’re totally fine with.

The only thing I'm not mad about is Jessica Chastain https://t.co/h2uvN4d2Bd — Farrah 💕 (@lanikarr) September 27, 2018





Looking forward to Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, LOVE! Jessica Chastain as a villain, ICONIC 😍 — Raul Contreras (@RaRaRaul) September 27, 2018





Why’s this Professor X’s story?

