The biggest talking points from 'Game Of Thrones' season 8 episode 1 ‘Winterfell’ (SPOILERS)

From Theon to Drogon to Jon, these were the biggest moments of season 8, episode 1 (credit: HBO)

Perhaps we got used to season 7’s constant spectacle, but Game Of Thrones season 8’s opening episode was slightly more subdued than we were expecting. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t packed with major moments.

If season 7 was almost exclusively propulsively story-driven, season 8 has immediately returned to the character-driven, slow-paced feel of season 1.

In fact, this really felt like it could be a season 1 episode. We don’t expect this pace to last long, but it was nice to have a breather before the battles to come.

The most surprising element? Despite season 7’s epic closing moments – featuring a giant ice wall being decimated by a frozen zombie dragon, which allowed armies and armies of dead people to advance on Westeros – we didn’t see a single White Walker (we did see a wight though, and we’ll get to that).

But there were still MASSIVE moments though – some more subtle than others. One thing no-one seems to be talking about is the death of the ginger soldier named ‘Eddie,’ mentioned by one of Bronn’s prostitute mates. The one who had his face burned off, who lost his eyelids…

…We’re guessing Ed Sheeran probably isn’t coming back for another cameo this season, as that’s presumably an in-joke reference to his character.

As most people seemed to miss the gag, that wasn’t one of the big talking points of the episode. This lot were.

Theon’s redemption

Theon got closure (credit: HBO)

This was one of the moments you might have missed, but fans got a fairly huge resolution in this episode.

Theon rescuing Yara, then – even more significantly – her giving him permission to go and fight for the Starks, before hugging him, was the first big narrative closer of season 8.

It’s the completion of Theon’s arc, essentially the conclusion to his story. All that’s left for him to do is die at Winterfell defending Bran, and that’s the end of his journey. We’d expect him to die in episode 2, though he might last to episode 3.

Arya and Jon’s reunion

Jon and Arya, reuinited (credit: HBO)

The episode had several callbacks to season 1, but this was the sweetest – director David Nutter even staged it like the last time we saw these two together, with Arya jumping into Jon’s arms just like she did when she was little. It was a moving moment, one that had some fans in tears.

It was a brilliantly written scene, that told us how far these two had come, and how connected they still are. For book and show fans alike, it was a joy.

It was one of several reunions in the episode. Tyrion and Sansa, Arya and the Hound, and many more came back together after long breaks. Perhaps the most significant, Bran and Jaime, happened at the very end of the episode.

Bran said earlier he was ‘Waiting for an old friend,’ meaning Jaime. Bran hasn’t been the most witty dude in Westeros since becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, so this could be important – he may have meant it sincerely.

Bran sees the future, so perhaps he knows something about Jaimie we don’t. Will Jaime die defending Bran? Is he the new Hodor, and will redeem himself for pushing Bran out of the window by becoming his carer? Time will tell, but we suspect Bran already has the answer.

Jon riding the dragon

How to train your Drogon (credit: HBO)

