50 Cent is being investigated for alleged police threat

Rapper 50 Cent is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly threatening a cop on Instagram.

According to a report by Page Six, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – wrote on Instagram "Get The Strap" (which often refers to guns) in reference to NYPD Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez.

The post has since been deleted.

The NYPD released the following statement: "There is a formal complaint on file for aggravated harassment and detectives are investigating."

In a statement to Digital Spy, 50 Cent's representative said that "Get The Strap" is simply a slogan that the rapper has been using on social media, and not any kind of threat of violence.

"Months ago, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson filed to trademark the phrase 'Get The Strap,' a slogan he has been posting across all of his social media platforms," said the representative.

"It is posted in connection with photographs and videos, including many featuring just him or things he is promoting."

The statement continued: "Taken in its proper context, the specific post in question was neither intended as, nor could reasonably be interpreted as a threat or call to violence against anyone.

"So the record is clear, Mr. Jackson does not condone or promote the use of violence against anyone.‎ 'Get The Strap' is a playful phrase used by Mr. Jackson to punctuate absurd and outrageous situations."

