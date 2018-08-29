6 actors who just couldn't quit a franchise

From Digital Spy

It's a hard ol' life being an actor. If you're lucky enough to land a breakthrough role, you can end up typecast, forever linked to characters and franchises you only wanted to dabble in the once.

Out of pity (though, don't feel too sorry for them - they did uniformly get hefty cheques to come back) here's seven of our favourite thespians who couldn't get away from a movie series, no matter how hard they tried.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger - The Terminator

Arnie didn't just quit the Terminator franchise, he quit the film industry - moving into politics. But just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in and he returned to movies in 2013. (Even when he wasn't acting, he couldn't get away from the Terminator, with a CGI version of Schwarzenegger turning up in Terminator: Salvation.)

Arnie attempted to build new franchises, but came back to the T-800 in the lacklustre Terminator Genysis. Let's hope he gets the send-off he deserves, with James Cameron travelling back through time to save the series.

2. Jim Carrey - Dumb and Dumber

Photo credit: Universal Pictures More

There was a 20 year gap between Dumb and Dumber and its sequel Dumb and Dumberer - which saw a terrible prequel (without Carrey or co-star Jeff Daniels) shoving the rotten canary meat into an awkward sandwich.

But why did Jim Carrey wait so long to follow-up one of his most popular films?

"I like to wait until the executives pass on, before I do a sequel. I prefer that. I like to bury them, and then do the sequel."

We hope he's joking...

3. Leonard Nimoy - Star Trek

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images More

Story Continues