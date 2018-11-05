The 6 biggest names to fall out with Marvel

From Digital Spy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a positive effect on many of the people involved with it – just ask Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hiddleston, or the many, many Chrises.

However, falling out with Disney/Marvel can get very ugly very quickly. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is currently berating his employers on Twitter over the firing of director James Gunn for controversial past tweets.

While his castmates have also voiced their displeasure at his firing, Bautista has been the most vocal, describing working without Gunn "nauseating". It's certainly hard to imagine him continuing with the franchise beyond the end of his current contract.

He wouldn't be the first Marvel collaborator to end their association on bad terms. Here are the biggest names to have clashed, or regretted their experience in the world of superheroes…

1. Edward Norton – The Incredible Hulk

It should have been a big green Edward Norton stepping into the arena in Thor: Ragnarok. Norton's Hulk is part of the MCU, coming just a few months after the first Iron Man in 2008 and teasing a crossover in the credits.

At the time it was an exciting concept – a prestige independent actor, Norton made a pretty decent Bruce Banner. Yet, when the heroes finally assembled in 2012, Norton had been replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Why? Stories range from a clash between Norton and the film's producers over the final edit, and his claims that he wrote much of the script, causing a rift with credited screenwriter Zak Penn.

Whatever the cause, Norton never re-appeared, joking about the incident at the recent comedy roast of Bruce Willis. "You know what went wrong? I wanted a better script," he quipped. "I thought we should try to make one Marvel movie that was as good as the worst Chris Nolan movie, but what the hell was I thinking?"

2. Terrence Howard – Iron Man

Photo credit: Paramount More

Marvel's first major departure came from Tony Stark's best buddy Col James Rhodes, played by Terrence Howard. The Oscar nominee claimed his absence from Iron Man 2, replaced by Don Cheadle, was over his salary.

"It was going to be a certain amount for the first one, a certain amount for the second one, a certain amount for the third" he recalled in an interview. "They came to me with the second and said, 'Look, we will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you'."