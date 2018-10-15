7 black women who are rocking TV in 2018

From Digital Spy

2018 has been a big year for black TV and film. We've had brand new seasons of Dear White People, Black-ish, and Insecure, and box-office hit Black Panther completely revolutionised Hollywood's view of black films.

It's time to celebrate! Here's a look at seven black actresses who are rocking TV in 2018...

1. Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel is a breath of fresh air. The BAFTA-winning actress, screenwriter, poet and comedian first came to fame in 2015 when her semi-autobiographical Chewing Gum aired on E4, telling the story of loveable but naive Tracey Gordon, a 24-year old shop assistant who decides to stray from her staunch Christian upbringing. Originally a play under the title Chewing Gum Dreams, the show went on to win her two BAFTAs and two RTS awards.

Since then, Coel has gone on to star with an ensemble cast in Black Mirror's 'Nosedive' and 'USS Callister' episodes, land a lead role in BBC miniseries Black Earth Rising (above), and will soon star in the Netflix musical Been So Long opposite Arinzé Kene.

2. Viola Davis

Viola Davis is an acting legend. A big- and small-screen regular since the '90s, she's now carrying ABC's drama How To Get Away with Murder in the lead role of lawyer Annalise Keating.

Amongst her many accolades, she's the first black actress to have been nominated for three Academy Awards (she won one), and was also the first black person to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony. (Only a Grammy to go and she'll have the full EGOT.)

For her performance in Fences, where she starred opposite Denzel Washington, she won an Academy Award, BAFTA, Critics' Choice Award, SAG Award and a Golden Globe. This year, she's back for season five of How To Get Away with Murder, as well as starring in Amazon original, Troupe Zero, and it's been rumoured she'll be starring in a biopic on the life of 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

3. Angela Bassett

