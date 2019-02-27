7 MCU villains you forgot were still alive

From Digital Spy

It's assumed that after Avengers: Endgame, Thanos will be no more in the MCU and there will be a need for a new villain or two in Phase 4.

We still know next-to-nothing about Phase 4 beyond Spider-Man: Far from Home, although perhaps Endgame will set up the new threat to the Avengers going forward. But what if that threat already exists in the MCU and we've just forgotten about it?

Here are the MCU villains who are still alive and, technically, could make a comeback in Phase 4 to cause the Avengers some drama.

(Note: we're just assuming that they survived the Snap.)

1. The Mandarin

Sadly, we don't mean Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) – though he could still be alive – but the actual Mandarin, as his existence was confirmed in Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King.

The short revealed that the Mandarin is a bit annoyed that Trevor has been using his name and now wants to meet him. We didn't see the real Mandarin in the short so, as far as we know, the Mandarin is still out there operating in secret as the Ten Rings leader.

With Iron Man expected to be on his way out of the MCU though after Endgame, there's less chance that the Mandarin will appear – but you can't rule it out entirely.

2. Helmut Zemo

The MCU's take on Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) wasn't exactly the same as the comics, where he's the son of a German Baron and has led HYDRA and the Masters of Evil.

In Captain America: Civil War, Zemo only became evil when his wife and son were killed in the Battle of Sokovia, becoming obsessed with taking down the Avengers in consequence. His (surprisingly successful) plan involved setting the Avengers against each other, leading to Iron Man and Captain America going their separate ways.

Zemo tried to take his own life, but was stopped by Black Panther, so he remains in a cell at the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre under the watchful eye of Everett Ross.

3. Abomination

