7 villains turned into heroes because people loved them

We're not talking about anti-heroes here. Movies are filled with Bad Guys who you can't help but root for – but some go further. They turn actual baddies into actual goodies, mainly just because people love the character (or actor) so much.

Here are seven such examples where a villain has become outright heroic.

1. Mystique

In the original X-Men trilogy, Mystique was allowed to be as villainous as she was in the comic books, but that all changed when it came to the prequels.

Out went Rebecca Romijn and in came Jennifer Lawrence, marking a complete change in Mystique's character. Sure, she's flirted with villainy at times, yet there's no doubting that she's a hero now, becoming an actual X-Men member in the process.

It's almost like they thought we couldn't take Lawrence being evil (when that's all we really want to see).

2. Magneto

Talking of the new X-Men, we have to mention Magneto who – while he hasn't gone full hero like Mystique – definitely saves the day more than he used to.

This is especially the case in X-Men: Apocalypse,as he allies himself with Professor X and co to defeat Apocalypse, but it was also hinted at in Days of Future Past because he was fighting alongside the X-Men in the future (which has now been wiped out).

It was either team up or die for Magneto, yet we're certainly not getting to see full-on evil Michael Fassbender. Sad times.

3. Loki