7 ways Doctor Who's 2005 comeback was almost different

From Digital Spy

Doctor Who has just undergone a major series revamp to great success, with millions thrilling to Jodie Whittaker's debut adventures as our new Time Lord.

There's precedent for this sort of thing, of course: the show got an overhaul in 2010 as new lead actor Matt Smith and new showrunner Steven Moffat embarked on a new era together, while another huge changed occurred back in 1970, with the show swapping Patrick Troughton for Jon Pertwee, black-and-white for colour, and space-faring adventures for a series of stories which saw the Doctor stranded on Earth.

Related: Why each actor left the role of Doctor Who, from Hartnell to Capaldi

But perhaps no relaunch was more important, more anticipated, than Doctor Who's return to television in 2005. After 16 years off the air – bar a one-off television film – the legendary sci-fi returned to BBC One amid a flurry of publicity, with more than 10 million of us tuning in.

Christopher Eccleston's haunted ninth Doctor, Billie Piper's bright, courageous and throughly modern companion Rose, heightened emotional stakes... all the elements worked together to deliver the Beeb an enormous hit.

But it could all have been very different.

Here's all the ways those first 13 episodes almost went off on a totally different path, from casting to scripts to a total absence of Daleks.

1. A very different Doctor

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images - BBC More

Eccleston was at the helm of the TARDIS for that 2005 series – before passing the keys over to David Tennant – but other actors were also considered to help transform Doctor Who from tabloid punchline to blockbuster drama.

Charged with reviving the show's fortunes, showrunner Russell T Davies enquired about Hugh Grant's availability, telling Digital Spy years later that he suspected the offer never made it past Grant's agent.

Eccleston then expressed an interest, taking RTD by surprise, and the rest is Who history.

2. Rose by another name

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Mike Marsland/Getty Images/WireImage - BBC More

Billie Piper made the part of Rose Tyler her own, the former pop star having then recently re-established herself as an actress with roles in 2004 TV movie Bella and the Boys and a modern-day version of the Canterbury Tales.

But, of course, she wasn't the only actress in contention. Georgia Tennant – then Georgia Moffett – is said to have met Russell T Davies and his team during casting, but, aged just 19, missed out on account of being too young. (Of course, three years later, she'd play Jenny in 2008 episode 'The Doctor's Daughter', where she met future husband David Tennant.)

Story Continues