8 actors who turned down the chance to play Doctor Who

From Digital Spy

For the actors lucky enough to land the part, it's a career-defining role that guarantees you a legion of fans for life.

Even for those who miss out on the part of the Doctor in Doctor Who, it's pretty exciting just to be considered. "To be thrown into that mix as a possibility was fantastic," actor Ben Daniels told Digital Spy in 2013, having apparently been pipped to the post by Peter Capaldi.

There do exist, though, those actors who have done the unthinkable: thrown the TARDIS keys back in the BBC's face and turned down the chance to travel across all of time and space. (All right, so these days they're actually turning down a lengthy and exhausting shoot in Cardiff... but it's Doctor Who, for goodness sake!)

These are the men who wouldn't be Who.

1. Hugh Grant

Photo credit: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images More

Looking for a big-name star to front his upcoming relaunch of Doctor Who in 2004, Russell T Davies enquired about Grant's availability – the Love, Actually star apparently declined, though later admitted he regretted missing out once he saw what a success the revival series became.

Many years later, Davies told Digital Spy that he suspected the offer never made it past Grant's agent, who he believes rejected it on the actor's behalf: "With that level of star, you approach the agent and they just kick it out the window. 'Would Hugh like to come to Cardiff for a year?' 'No!'"

2. Bill Nighy

Photo credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic/BBC More

Nighy's name was also bandied about in 2004 when the search for the ninth Doctor was ongoing. He later confessed that he was up for the role at one stage, but refused to confirm if it was prior to Christopher Eccleston landing the gig.

"I won't tell you when, because the rule is that you are not allowed to say you turned that job down because it's disrespectful to whoever did it," he told the Daily Express in 2013.

"I will say that I was approached. But I didn't want to be the Doctor. No disrespect to Doctor Who or anything, I just think that it comes with too much baggage."

Nighy wasn't averse to a guest spot, though – he popped up in a cameo as an art curator in the 2010 episode 'Vincent and the Doctor', written by Love, Actually's Richard Curtis.

3. Peter Cushing

Photo credit: Amicus Productions More