8 amazing TV shows you can't watch in the UK

With hundreds of broadcast TV channels, plus dozens more streaming services, it's hard to fathom that some television shows are still slipping through the cracks. But believe it or not, some brilliant series airing in the US right now are currently lacking a home in the United Kingdom.

These are the small-screen gems still without a UK home – fingers crossed there's a deal being thrashed out right now to bring them this side of the Atlantic.

1. Mayans MC

Though Sons of Anarchy was broadcast on the likes of 5USA and all seven seasons of the biker saga are now available to stream on Netflix, spin-off show Mayans MC is yet to be officially picked up by any British broadcaster or streaming service.

Charting the exploits of the Sons' rivals-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club, and featuring occasional guest appearances from SoA veterans, the series did only launch in September on FX in the US, so fingers crossed it'll make its way to these shores in the not-to-distant future. It has, after all, already been renewed for season 2.

2. Castle Rock

This series, which streams on Hulu in the States, is a dream come true for any Stephen King fan, linking up various of the horror legend's works as one grand and unsettling tapestry.

Castle Rock draws together everything from The Shining to The Shawshank Redemption, and also features a cast drawn from previous King adaptations, including Bill Skarsgård (IT) and Sissy Spacek (Carrie), in new roles.

Other of Hulu's original series – The Handmaid's Tale, Marvel's Runaways – have eventually been acquired by UK channels, so hopefully this Easter egg-packed horror will eventually follow suit.

3. Magnum PI

