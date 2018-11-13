8 Marvel movie characters that Disney still doesn't own

From Digital Spy

Considering how huge and successful the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, it's easy to forget that parent company Disney doesn't have complete ownership of the film rights to all Marvel's characters.

In the olden days (ie before the MCU), Marvel licensed the rights to their most popular characters to other studios, and in many cases, they haven't got them back yet. Which is why Kevin Feige and co had to work so hard to make us fall in love with Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy and all the other heroes you'd never heard of before 2008.

Here are the biggest superheroes that Disney still doesn't have complete control over.

1. Spider-Man

You might remember what massive news it was that Tom Holland's new version of Peter Parker would be showing up in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. This marked the beginning of a partnership between Disney and Sony Pictures (who have owned Spidey's film rights since 1999).

While Marvel took creative lead on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which exists as part of the MCU and even included Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man as a supporting character, it was financed and distributed by Sony rather than Disney. The details of the deal are complicated, but it's understood that it's a temporary thing and either party could apparently cancel it at any time.

Meanwhile, Sony has the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arriving in December, a film which stars various alternate reality versions of Spider-Man – including an older version of Parker himself.

2. The Hulk

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

What? Surely Marvel owns The Hulk! After all, Mark Ruffalo has been batting his sad Bruce Banner eyes all over the MCU since 2012's Avengers Assemble.

It turns out to be more complicated than that. Universal Pictures are co-owners of the unfriendly green giant, which is why there hasn't been a solo Hulk movie since 2008's The Incredible Hulk and there's unlikely to be one in the MCU's future.

3. Namor

Photo credit: Marvel Comics More