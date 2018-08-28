8 sequels that never happened for weird reasons

From Digital Spy

Some films have franchise potential written all over them. After a hit first movie a sequel is quickly planned, only to vanish without a trace – sometimes for the strangest of reasons.

Here are eight times fate, folly or Jessica Rabbit-hating stopped a potential franchise in its tracks.

1. E.T. 2: Nocturnal Fears

Over the years there have been peculiar rumours about the proposed E.T. sequel - notably that it would have been a horror film. The weird thing is, they're true - sort of.

E.T. 2 - subtitled Nocturnal Fears - was never an outright fright flick, but it was certainly of a darker hue than the original. The proposal by Steven Spielberg and original screenwriter Melissa Mathison would have reunited us with Elliott, Gertie, Michael and the rest the year after bidding their little space pal farewell.

Rather depressingly, the treatment suggests that they've sunk into melancholy following his departure, so when another spaceship lands, they're delighted. But these new E.T.s aren't nice at all - they have red-eyes, kill cattle and eventually abduct and torture Elliott before the O.G. E.T. comes to the rescue.

So what happened?

Aside from the more gruesome tone, the truth is that Spielberg was never sold on the idea of making a sequel to, well, any of his films until Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Specifically, he was worried that the movie "would do nothing but rob the original of its virginity", whatever that means. Nocturnal Fears was never anything more than a sketched-out idea and, honestly, it's probably for the best that it was abandoned.

2. 10 Things I Hate About Life

10 Things I Hate About You had a scorching cast (including Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt), bags of charm and made a solid dent in the box office. Still, there was little to suggest a sequel until 2012 when original director Gil Junger revealed that he was working on a new film, 10 Things I Hate About Life.

Rather than be a direct sequel, Life would be a new story with similar themes: a depressed boy and girl meet and fall in love. Initially, Hayley Atwell was attached to the project before being replaced by Evan Rachel Wood, alongside Thomas McDonell, Billy Campbell and Élodie Yung.

While filming was a month late in starting, it did start. December 2012 saw the beginning of principal photography, but production just two months later. It was anticipated that the film would be completed later that year, but it never was.

