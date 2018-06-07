1 / 9

Chloe Grace Moretz

As part of Moretz’s Kick-Ass prep, she trained with Jackie Chan’s stunt team for three months before the shoot.
Thanks to her dance background, she was able to perform the vast majority of the complex stunts at the heart of the (multiple) epic fight scene set-pieces throughout the film.
According to the actress, she did everything except for climbing the walls, which, seeing as it’s physically impossible, we won’t blame her for.